Recent news stories about cats, dogs and even tigers at the zoo testing positive for the coronavirus shouldn’t alarm pet owners, according to experts at the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
These incidents are rare and appear to be one-way occurrences, said Dr. Kate Creevy, associate professor at the college.
“We have no evidence that sick pets can transmit coronavirus to otherwise healthy, uninfected owners,” Creevy said.
Nonetheless, pet owners should practice good hygiene after touching animals that might have been touched by someone carrying the virus, according to the college's safety guidelines.
Most viruses prefer to infect one species above others, and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, prefers humans over cats or dogs, Creevy said.
Most dogs or cats that have tested positive for the virus had known contact with infected humans, and for some stray cats that tested positive, it’s not possible to determine what contact they have had with infected people, according to research at the college.
More importantly, given how many people own dogs and cats, and how uncommon detection of the virus in those animals has been, it’s highly unlikely that dog or cat transmission of the virus will become a major factor in the pandemic, Creevy said.
Still, pet owners should practice good hygiene such as hand washing and using hand sanitizer around their pets, avoid exercising their animals in crowded areas or busy dog parks and keep in mind that pets’ fur may carry the virus if it’s touched by an infected human.
Creevy recommends these precautions in addition to those generally practiced to avoid COVID-19 transmission:
• Wash your hands after playing with or petting a dog or cat, especially after contact with pet saliva or feces.
• If you are sick, avoid close contact with other members of your household, including your pets. Have somebody else look after your animals until you’re better, and if you must look after your pet while you’re sick, cover your face if possible and maintain good hygiene practices.
In other words, don’t make your pet an unwilling carrier of the virus.
This article includes reporting by the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Sciences Staff
