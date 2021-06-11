LEAGUE CITY
Medical professionals and community leaders paused Friday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the ever-expanding League City campus of the University of Texas Medical Branch.
“We hope they stay 100 years,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said.
The event marked a milestone for the medical branch, officials said.
“We are sharing with the community how far we’ve come since we’ve started,” said Christine Wade, hospital administrator and associate chief of nursing.
In June 2016, the medical branch opened the $82 million hospital and emergency room at 2240 Interstate 45. The 150,000-square-foot hospital offered outpatient care and surgical services in the beginning.
When it opened in 2016, the emergency room had only 10 beds. That has now grown to 21 beds.
The emergency room opened at 7 a.m. on its first day and saw its first patient at 7:01 a.m., Wade said.
Now, the hospital has 97 inpatient beds. Of those, 17 are high intensive care unit beds.
“We’re full every day,” Wade said.
The hospital has seen 100,000 patients since it opened five years ago and has had more than 22,000 inpatient visits, Wade said.
In 2020, the hospital expanded with five floors in its South Tower. And now officials are considering adding more floors to the tower, Wade said. It’s possible the hospital will build the tower up to 11 floors.
“As we need it, we’ll build it,” she said.
Expanding the emergency room also is probable, she said.
The League City campus master plan always allowed for more growth at the site.
The campus is next to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, part of the first- ever clinical collaboration agreement between the two University of Texas System institutions.
Hallisey sees the hospital as part of an economic boom with the growth of the medical industry in his city.
“What great community partners they are,” Hallisey said.
Hospital staff members enjoyed shaved ice and candy during the afternoon celebration. It was the hospital leadership’s way of thanking them for their hard work and accomplishments, officials said.
“The hospital is a vital part of the community,” said Timothy Harlin, executive vice president and CEO of the University of Texas Medical Branch Health System. “We’re doing tremendous work here.”
The hospital’s proximity and connection to the main campus in Galveston is an advantage for patients in League City, he said.
“This is not just a normal community hospital,” Harlin said. “You’re just down the hall from some of the best physicians in the country.”
