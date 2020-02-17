Early voting begins today for the March 3 Texas primary elections. Candidates are listed in the order they’ll appear on the ballot.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIES

President

Pete Buttigieg

Elizabeth Warren

Tulsi Gabbard

Amy Klobuchar

Michael Bennet

Robby Wells

Deval Patrick

Julián Castro

John K. Delaney

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

Cory Booker

Tom Steyer

Bernie Sanders

Michael R. Bloomberg

Joseph R. Biden

Note: Candidates have withdrawn but are still on the ballot.

Note: The name Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente appears on both Democratic and Republican ballots. The Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente running as Democrat is the son of the Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente running as a Republican.

U.S. Senate

Victor Hugo Harris

Michael Cooper

Royce West

Mary “MJ” Hegar

Amanda K. Edwards

Annie “Mamá” Garcia

Adrian Ocegueda

D. R. Hunter

Sema Hernandez

Chris Bell

Jack Daniel Foster Jr.

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez

U.S. Representative, District 14

Adrienne Bell

Sanjanetta Barnes

Mikal Williams

Robert “Puga” Thomas

Eddie Fisher

Railroad Commissioner

Kelly Stone

Mark Watson

Chrysta Castañeda

Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

Jerry Zimmerer

Amy Clark Meachum

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 Unexpired Term

Kathy Cheng

Larry Praeger

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Brandy Voss

Staci Williams

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Gisela D. Triana

Peter Kelly

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Dan Wood

Elizabeth Davis Frizell

William Pieratt Demond

Judge Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Steven Miears

Tina Clinton

State Senator, District 11

Susan Criss

Margarita Ruiz Johnson

Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District

Jim Evans

Jane Robinson

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Veronica Rivas-Molloy

Jim Sharp

Dinesh Singhal

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 5

Tim Hootman

Amparo Monique Guerra

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 7

Lennon C. Wright

V. R. Faulkner

Wally Kronzer

Cheri Thomas

Dominic J. Merino

Tamika “Tami” Craft

Precinct Chairman, Precinct 314

Shirley Russell

Christy Callahan

REPUBLICAN PRIMARIES

President

Joe Walsh

Zoltan G. Istvan

Matthew John Matern

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra

Bob Ely

Bill Weld

Donald J. Trump

U.S. Senator

John Anthony Castro

John Cornyn

Dwayne Stovall

Mark Yancey

Virgil Bierschwale

U.S. Representatives, District 14

Joshua Foxworth

Randy Weber

Railroad Commissioner

Ryan Sitton

James “Jim” Wright

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

Bert Richardson

Gina Parker

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 5

Chad Bridges

Levi J. Benton

Terry Adams

James Lombardino

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Cheryl E. Johnson

Jackie Peden

Galveston County Constable, Precinct 1

Felix Flores

Rick Sharp

Galveston County Constable, Precinct 4

Justin West

D. J. Alvarez

Galveston County Republican Party Chairman

Yolanda Waters

Patrick J. McGinnis

Republican Party Precinct Chairman, Precinct 263

Norman Pappous

Tanya Beltran

UNCONTESTED DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES

• Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9, Brandon Birmingham

• State Senator, District 4, Jay Stittleburg

• State Representative, District 23, Jeff Antonelli

• State Representative, District 24, Brian J. Rogers

• District Judge, 56th Judicial District, George Lindsey

• District Judge, 405th Judicial District, Teresa Hudson

• Galveston County Sheriff, Mark Salinas

• Galveston County Commissioner Precinct 3, Stephen D. Holmes

• Galveston County Constable Precinct 3, Derreck Rose

• County Chairman, C. John Young, Jr.

UNCONTESTED REPUBLICANS CANDIDATES

• Chief Justice, Supreme Court, Nathan Hecht

• Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6, Unexpired Term, Jane Bland

• Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7, Jeff Boyd

• Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8, Brett Busby

• Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4, Kevin Patrick Yeary

• Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9, David Newell

• State Senator, District 4, Brandon Creighton

• State Senator, District 11, Larry Taylor

• State Representative District 23, Mayes Middleton

• State Representative District 24, Greg Bonnen

• Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Tracy Elizabeth Christopher

• Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 3, Russell Lloyd

• Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 7, Ken Wise

• District Judge, 10th Judicial District, Kerry L. Neves

• District Judge, 56th Judicial District, Lonnie Cox

• District Judge, 405th Judicial District, Jared Robinson

• Galveston County Sheriff, Henry A. Trochesset

• Galveston County Commissioner, Precinct 1, Darrell Apffel

• Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Kathleen M. McCumber

• Galveston County Constable, Precinct 2, Jimmy Fullen

