GALVESTON
Daily News Editor Michael A. Smith spent some time last week interviewing a few of the Galveston City Council candidates who were unable to attend a forum held last month.
He interviewed candidates:
• Mayor — Roger "Bo" Quiroga
• District 2 — J. David Robertson
• District 4 — Jason Hardcastle
• District 6 — Jackie Cole
Find the videos at GalvNews.com, along with those of the September forum.
Candidates Tarris Woods, Robert Patrick Daigle and Norman Buckaloo either couldn't attend or didn't respond to the invitations to the second round of interviews.
