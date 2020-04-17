GALVESTON
Hundreds of employees will forgo bonuses and incentives while others are being asked to donate part of their salary back to the University of Texas Medical Branch, which is $40 million in the red as it spends more money than it makes during the COVID-19 crisis, officials announced on Friday.
The deficit has prompted the medical branch to take drastic measures that will affect hundreds of employees but would not include layoffs, medical branch interim President Dr. Ben Raimer said Friday.
"Over the last eight weeks, we've been spending a lot of money and not making a lot of money," Raimer said. "We have been in crisis mode. We've had a full workforce. Now has come the time for us to pay the piper."
The medical branch, which isn't overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, has been spending as much $1.5 million a day in recent weeks, largely in pandemic preparation. The state's ban on elective procedures has forced it to close clinics and stop some services, and it also has spent $13 million on personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing materials, Raimer said.
In normal circumstances, the medical branch would break even on a normal day, Raimer said. The medical branch also has already spent $13 million it received in federal relief, he said.
To save money, as many as 1,300 administrative and medical school employees will forgo bonus and incentive payments for the next year, Raimer said.
For many of those employees, bonuses and incentives can account for 25 percent of their salaries, Raimer said.
"Our employees will be forfeiting substantial salary to keep the university solvent," Raimer said.
Every medical branch employee also will be required to take a paid vacation day once a week for the next eight weeks, in a move that Raimer described as "voodoo" but will be reflected as savings in the medical branch's finances.
The medical branch also is asking clinical faculty who aren't losing salary to donate to a relief fund and volunteer part of their salary back to the medical branch, Raimer said.
The medical branch, however, won't lay off employees as part of its budget-saving measures, Raimer said.
The medical branch also is taking measures to begin restoring revenues it lost because of the coronavirus crisis.
Starting next week, the medical branch will begin a "phased re-opening" of clinics and other facilities that were closed as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would lift some restrictions on certain medical offices beginning April 22.
Abbott on March 31 issued an executive order barring non-essential medical procedures from being performed in Texas, to preserve medical equipment and free up hospital space.
Some medical branch patients, whose appointments related to heart, gastrointestinal tract issues and other critical health problems were canceled, can be treated next week, Raimer said.
"We will gradually, day-by-day increase the role that UTMB is playing in health care and has played for over 125 years, putting all of our services back online," Raimer said.
The medical branch will continue to offer telemedicine services for outpatient care, he said. Medical branch health care providers have interacting with patients through 2,000 telemedicine appointments in recent days, Raimer said.
The medical branch facilities that reopen next week will take precautions to screen people for signs of COVID-19 and protect staff and patients from exposure, Raimer said.
The medical branch has faced financial crises before. In 2008, Hurricane Ike inflicted $710 million in damage and expenses on the Galveston campus and triggered the layoff of 2,400 people after the storm. But political pressure from city and state leaders convinced University of Texas System Board of Regents to scrap plans to leave Galveston.
The financial issues caused by COVID-19 are different from the ones caused by Ike, Raimer said.
"I think it's a totally different situation," Raimer said. "We have buildings that are still standing and are ready to be used."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.