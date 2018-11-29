Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday seized more than 125 pounds of marijuana and growing equipment worth $15,000 while serving two search warrants in San Leon and Bacliff, officials said.
Deputies driving toward the scene could smell the marijuana from the street before even entering the buildings, officials said.
Both Christian Louis Combs, 43, of Bacliff, and Edwin Keith Dodds, 34, of Dickinson, were charged with possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds in connection with the search, officials said. They were held Thursday in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond, according to jail records.
Deputies with the sheriff’s special crimes unit, tactical response team and identification division executed the first search and arrest warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Avenue K in San Leon, officials said.
The entire residence had been converted into a high-grade marijuana factory and deputies seized 124 plants and 25 cultivated marijuana buds, $15,000 in equipment and another $3,100 in cash, officials allege.
Deputies then served a search warrant at a second residence in the 4500 block of 16th Street in Bacliff, finding more than 4 pounds of packaged marijuana and another $3,100 in cash, officials said.
