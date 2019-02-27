LEAGUE CITY
A Dickinson man was charged with assault after being accused of attacking a drinking buddy over an arm-wrestling match, police said.
Richard Rico Recio, 41, of Dickinson, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Feb. 21, according to the League City Police Department.
On the night of the alleged attack, Recio and another man had been drinking in Kemah for most of the evening, and then returned to a house in League City to drink and play guitars, according to a police affidavit.
Recio challenged his companion to an arm-wrestling match, according to the affidavit.
He lost, according to the affidavit.
Recio went "into a rage" and beat his fist on the glass table, breaking it, according to the affidavit.
Recio then went to his bedroom and retrieved an AR-15 rifle, according to the affidavit. Shortly after that, he took out a knife and placed it against the other man's throat, according to the affidavit.
Recio later told police he put the knife to the man's throat as a joke, but had accidentally cut him. The victim told police he thought he was going to die from the injury and that Recio told him to tell police it was an accident.
Recio also later texted the man and wrote "as long as you keep telling the police that it was an accident, everything will be OK," according to the affidavit.
The complainant initially told police his injuries were an accident caused by the glass table shattering during an arm-wrestling match, but contacted officers to change his story after being released from the hospital, according to the affidavit.
Recio was arrested Friday. His bond was set at $40,000, according to Galveston County court records. He was no longer in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.