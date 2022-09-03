GALVESTON

The driver of an SUV investigators allege struck a Jeep, killing a 14-year-old Ball High School student Friday evening, had been released from prison just hours earlier after serving time for a third drunk-driving conviction, police said. 

Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news

0
0
0
3
4

Tags

(2) comments

Raymond Lewis

Absolutely incredible how Brazier chose to use his new freedom. Sadly just in time to take a young person's life. Can only imagine the family's shock and grief.

Report Add Reply
Laura Addison
Laura Addison

Truly unbelievable this person was driving drunk and reckless hours after being released from prison after 3 DWIs. Lives are forever changed from this tragedy and this latest development makes a horrible situation even worse. Many students and parents were leaving the Ball High gym after a volleyball game and came across the accident before EMS arrived. My brother-in-law was one of the first on the scene. The parent of the boy who died is a friend and Ball High alumnus. I'm gutted. The system let many of us down yesterday.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription