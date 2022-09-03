GALVESTON
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 1:37 pm
GALVESTON
The driver of an SUV investigators allege struck a Jeep, killing a 14-year-old Ball High School student Friday evening, had been released from prison just hours earlier after serving time for a third drunk-driving conviction, police said.
Keith Brazier, 28, of Galveston has been charged with felony murder following in the crash, police said. Alcohol has been determined to be a contributing factor in the crash, along with speeding, Sgt. Derek Gaspard of the Galveston Police Department said.
Brazier had been convicted of three DWIs before this crash, first in 2016, in 2019 and in 2021, according to court records. He was sentenced Dec. 27, 2021 to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility, but was released Friday just hours before the the fatal wreck, Gaspard said.
Witnesses told police the crash occurred about 6 p.m. Friday when a white Toyota SUV going west at high speed on Avenue O struck a Jeep traveling north on 41st Street, Sgt. Derek Gaspard of the Galveston Police Department said.
Mason Nelson, a 14-year-old freshman at Ball High School was killed in the wreck. The other three passengers were taken to UTMB, with at least one in critical condition, police said.
A passenger of the SUV also was taken to the medical branch, but was in stable condition. Brazier also sustained minor injuries in the wreck, police said.
Brazier is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Counselors will be on hand Tuesday at Ball High School after the Labor Day holiday.
Police asked people with information about the crash to call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3703 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(2) comments
Absolutely incredible how Brazier chose to use his new freedom. Sadly just in time to take a young person's life. Can only imagine the family's shock and grief.
Truly unbelievable this person was driving drunk and reckless hours after being released from prison after 3 DWIs. Lives are forever changed from this tragedy and this latest development makes a horrible situation even worse. Many students and parents were leaving the Ball High gym after a volleyball game and came across the accident before EMS arrived. My brother-in-law was one of the first on the scene. The parent of the boy who died is a friend and Ball High alumnus. I'm gutted. The system let many of us down yesterday.
