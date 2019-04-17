TEXAS CITY
Authorities on Wednesday identified a woman who died after an April 8 house fire.
Crystal Capetillo, 33, of Texas City, died at Mainland Medical Center after being pulled out of a burning house in the 400 block of 26th Street, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
While Texas City fire officials initially said they believed the fire victim had been squatting in a vacant house, court records reviewed by The Daily News list the address as Capetillo's residence as recently as March.
Texas City Fire Chief David Zacherl did not return a phone call late Wednesday. The department has not publicly said what caused the fire.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.