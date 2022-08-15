Fire crews hoist worker off ship at Pier 16 after fall By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 15, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONGalveston Fire Department crews rolled out much equipment Monday afternoon to extract a worker who fell down the hatch of a ship berthed at Pier 16, officials said. The man fell about 15 feet on the Star First and couldn't move, so rescue crews had to bring in special equipment to bring him off the ship, officials said. The man was transported to the hospital about 4:15 and was awake and in stable condition, officials said. Workers used the crane on the ship to lift him onto the deck, then strapped him into the basket of a tower truck to lower him to ground level, officials said. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Galveston Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMedical branch President Ben Raimer put on administrative leaveCrash victim's relative files $50M lawsuit against Galveston bar operator, othersBaffled islanders demand answers about Raimer ousterTwo families lost someone in Galveston golf cart crash that killed fourGalveston police SWAT team in standoff at barricaded houseAngler finds man hanging from Galveston causewayMen connected to theft of $500K from Galveston County extraditedRetired man ready to travel while wife is still workingFour killed in Galveston golf cart crash, and suspect, all from RosenbergMan found dead in Galveston ditch identified CollectionsVintage warbirds line the tarmac at first Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show in GalvestonGood Ole Days are here again in HitchcockFall Sports PreviewBirds, people fish on island's East EndCooling off at the splash pad CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (180) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (83) On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts (62) Texas Freedom Caucus is using some odd definitions (61) Missing Jan. 6 texts smell a lot like Watergate (59) Renewable resources are the future for Texas power grid (57) Operation Lone Star needs a deeper look (56) Trump needs lawyers because of shady Democrats (50) There's some truth in right's chatter about freedom and liberty (49) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.