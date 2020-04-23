Andrew Gutierrez places a crate of food in a family’s vehicle during the Galveston County Food Bank’s weekly drive-through food giveaway at Alamo Elementary School, 5200 Avenue N 1/2, in Galveston on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. It was the third week the food bank in partnership with Galveston Independent School District distributed food to those in need. Last week the distribution site served 1,357 individuals, which represented more than 300 households. About 65 percent of people going to the food distributions are first-time users, Galveston County Food Bank President and CEO Donnie VanAckeren said. “The need just keeps growing,” he said. The food bank, in conjunction with Moody Gardens, will conduct a drive-through food giveaway for those in need beginning at 9 a.m. today in the west parking lot behind the Aquarium Pyramid at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. It also will have the drive-through food distribution again at Alamo School from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
