TEXAS CITY
Texas City is offering $435,000 in federal money to help renters who got behind because of the pandemic avoid eviction.
The money is being distributed by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and will cover up to three months of rent, including at least one month of overdue rent. The landlord and tenant both must apply, and the money will be given directly to the landlord. If the landlord doesn’t apply, tenants will be ineligible to receive the money.
But landlords and tenants don’t have to apply simultaneously, said Betsy Ballard, director of communications for Catholic Charities. Tenants can apply without landlords, and an eligibility specialist with Catholic Charities will reach out to the landlords to determine whether they are willing to apply, she said.
Applicants must live within Texas City limits, according to the application website. For tenants to be eligible, they must still reside in the property where rent is owed. They cannot be living in public housing run by a housing authority or receive federal Housing Choice Vouchers, frequently called Section 8 vouchers.
The online application asks for the household income of each person age 18 or older, the amount of rent owed, whether the household has received any other assistance for that same period and the landlord’s information, among other questions, said Titilayo Odion, Texas City’s community development program coordinator.
At least one adult in the household must have suffered financially because of COVID, and at least one adult must be able to show housing instability. Applicants will need to provide proof of both. This could include employment termination letters or medical proof such as something from a hospital if they had been sick with COVID, Odion said.
For housing instability, that could include past-due rent, a vacate notice or a court-issued eviction notice.
Tenants also must have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area’s median income. For a family of four, the annual median income is $63,350. The annual median incomes for households of other sizes can be found on the application website.
Landlords can apply for more than one tenant in a single property. They must show proof the properties are within Texas City and provide an IRS form W-9 to receive payment, according to the website.
“It’s a very simple application as long as they have the documents available,” Odion said. “But they are going to have to upload proof.”
Because the money comes from the federal government, applicants cannot receive assistance from other agencies for the same period, Odion said. But because the program only covers three months of rent, applicants can apply to other assistance programs to cover additional months of rent if needed, she said.
The $435,000 will be enough to support 100 to 300 families, depending on how much money each household needs, Odion said.
“We are just really looking forward to helping the people of Texas City,” she said.
Because the money will be given out as applications come in, applicants are encouraged to apply sooner rather than later, Odion said. The application can be found at TexasCityHelp.org and will be open until all the funds are gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.