GALVESTON
County residents who want to vote in this year's Texas primary runoff elections have until Monday to sign up.
The election was originally scheduled to take place in May but was rescheduled until July because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There are no Galveston County races from March's primary ballot that required a runoff election, but there are four statewide races that are on local ballots.
For Democrats, voters are choosing between U.S. Senate candidates Royce West and Mary "MJ" Hegar; and railroad commissioner candidates Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo.
Galveston County is also among the counties where voters are choosing between 14th Court of Appeals justice candidates Cheri Thomas and Tamika “Tami” Craft.
Local Republicans have a single runoff race to vote in. Terry Adams and James Lombardino are running for the Republican nomination to be a justice on the 1st Court of Appeals.
The 1st and 14th Courts of Appeals include Galveston County.
To register to vote in Galveston County, a person must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Galveston County and at least 18 years old. To be registered for the election, a person must by Monday fill out a voter registration application and either submit it at a voter registration office or mail it.
People who did not vote in the March primary can vote in the runoff election. People who voted in a primary election cannot vote in a different party's runoff election.
Early voting for the runoff election begins June 29 and ends July 10. The primary election day is Tuesday, July 14.
