Economic development corporations around the county have been using their funds for grants to local businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
In Dickinson, Texas City and La Marque, a portion of sales tax collected each year goes to fund the cities’ economic development entities, and general funds can be used for any projects the city and economic development corporations agree on.
Texas City announced this week it has given more than $830,000 to a total of 173 businesses in the community, each with fewer than 50 employees, to help them keep workers on payroll and meet their financial obligations during the crisis.
“Our community has endured strife and challenges in the past, but as we all can attest, better days are ahead,” the announcement said. It was signed by the Texas City Economic Development Corp.’s board of directors.
La Marque also stepped up, granting $551,000 divided among every business in La Marque that applied for funds, said Charles “Tink” Jackson, La Marque city manager.
“A half-cent of every dollar collected in sales tax in La Marque goes to the EDC and is used to fund EDC projects during the year,” Jackson said.
Jackson estimated that the half-million-dollars laid out for the grant program will constitute as much as half of what the EDC will collect this year.
La Marque business owner Shirley Crowder of Mama Frances Soul Kitchen, 199 Vauthier St., was one of the recipients of grant money from the La Marque program.
“It’s made all the difference in our ability to keep our doors open, keep the lights on and keep utilities going,” Crowder said. “That support really gave me hope that we might make it through this.”
Crowder employs only herself and one other worker at her business. The grant money is being used to pay overhead costs and making it possible to not shut down completely, she said.
“Our customers are tried and true and have been so supportive of our takeout and pickup services,” Crowder said. “We’re so appreciative of them and for the grant.”
Dickinson is the latest municipality to throw its hat into the ring with its Emergency Business Recovery and Expansion Grant Program, open for applications now through noon on April 21.
Dickinson’s City Council approved the program at its Tuesday meeting with a contingency that a council member be a part of the grant-making committee.
The Dickinson EDC is allotting $200,000 for the program. Grants will be awarded on April 27 and funds allocated on or about May 1, according to the application guidelines. Qualified applicants must operate a business with a physical address in Dickinson that’s not a home and must employ 50 people or fewer. Applications require a plan for how the grant money will be used.
Applications can be found online at www.ci.dickinson.tx.us.
League City’s and Galveston’s economic development entities are set up differently than La Marque, Dickinson and Texas City, and have not been able to move as quickly to find ways of granting money to local businesses during the shutdown, officials said.
League City’s city council this week authorized an Emergency Turnaround Task Force that has not yet convened but will look at options, said Scott Livingston, League City’s director of economic development.
Similarly, Galveston’s City Council is looking at funds it might use to make grants to local businesses needing financial support as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, said Jeff Sjostrom, president of the Galveston Economic Development Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.