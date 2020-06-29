GALVESTON
The Galveston Island State Park will be closed through July 9, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.
The department announced Saturday that a park employee tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the closure, department spokeswoman Stephanie Garcia said.
The park will be closed to overnight camping and day use through July 9, the department said. The new closure resulted in 270 reservations being canceled, Garcia said.
State parks were closed in April because of COVID-19 protection measures ordered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. All parks reopened on April 20.
Parking on the beach side of the park has been closed since last year because of construction. The closure had also blocked off beach access points at the park.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.