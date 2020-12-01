LEAGUE CITY
More than two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, Mayor Pat Hallisey continues his recovery in a Houston hospital and might remain there for another week before returning home, city officials confirmed Tuesday.
“He’s calling and emailing us more on city business,” said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city. “He’s definitely improving, but he’ll probably be in there a little longer.”
Councilman Larry Millican also is recovering from the coronavirus at home after learning he was positive. Millican attended some of the same events Hallisey attended before testing positive, Greer Osborne said.
Millican was tested for coronavirus shortly after learning Hallisey tested positive, but the results came back negative for the virus at first, Greer Osborne said. Then, on Nov. 23, Millican began feeling ill and went back for a second test.
That second test confirmed Millican also had contracted COVID-19, Greer Osborne said.
Hallisey’s wife, Janice Hallisey, who also contracted the virus, is feeling better and recovering at home, Greer Osborne said.
Pat Hallisey, 70, was moved to an intermediate care unit from intensive care last week as he continued his battle with coronavirus, officials said. Patients often are transferred to an intermediate care unit when their condition becomes more stable, according to Memorial Hermann Health System.
Hallisey continues to receive oxygen but is doing better and will remain on oxygen until doctors are sure his levels are stable, Greer Osborne said.
Hallisey first felt ill Nov. 16 and went to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston to be tested for COVID-19. Doctors confirmed later that day that Hallisey tested positive for the virus, he said.
City officials on Nov. 18 learned doctors were moving him to an intensive care unit in the Texas Medical Center.
Hallisey was present at a council meeting Nov. 10 and attended a Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11 and an event at the College of the Mainland’s League City campus Nov. 12.
In October 2017, Hallisey had a heart attack before a city council meeting. In the touch-and-go days that followed, doctors amputated his left leg.
