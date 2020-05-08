GALVESTON
COVID-19 testing in Galveston County reached a milestone Friday.
More than 20,000 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19, according to the Galveston County Health District. The county passed the mark Friday, with the announcement of 334 new tests.
As of Friday, 672 people in Galveston County have tested positive for COVID-19, about 3.4 percent of those tested, according to the health district.
Friday also brought the announcement of another death related to COVID-19. A woman who was older than 90 years old died May 8, the district said. She is the 29th Galveston County resident to die of COVID-19 related complications, according to the health district.
To date, 26 of the county's COVID-19-related deaths are connected to long-term care facilities.
