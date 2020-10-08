GALVESTON
A rank smell reported Thursday on Galveston's West End was caused by a city construction project, city officials said.
Public works crews at 74th Street and Heards Lane recently installed a temporary sewer line to bypass a lift station under construction in the area.
The line was picked up on Thursday afternoon and might have released a bad smell, Galveston spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
One resident who lives near the temporary line told The Daily News he believed the city crews had released raw sewage into a storm drain.
The city, however, said no waste had spilled into waterways, Barnett said.
"They have protocols and safety guidelines on how to deal with that, and no spill has been reported," Barnett said.
