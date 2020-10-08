Temporary sewer line

City crews empty a temporary sewer line before removing it at 74th Street and Magnolia Blossom in Galveston on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. A resident was concerned raw sewage was released into a nearby storm drain.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

GALVESTON

A rank smell reported Thursday on Galveston's West End was caused by a city construction project, city officials said.

Public works crews at 74th Street and Heards Lane recently installed a temporary sewer line to bypass a lift station under construction in the area.

The line was picked up on Thursday afternoon and might have released a bad smell, Galveston spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.

One resident who lives near the temporary line told The Daily News he believed the city crews had released raw sewage into a storm drain.

The city, however, said no waste had spilled into waterways, Barnett said. 

"They have protocols and safety guidelines on how to deal with that, and no spill has been reported," Barnett said.

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription