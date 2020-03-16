A well-considered response to the coronavirus emergency is somewhere well short of panic, said Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority for the Galveston County Health District.
The county’s top public health official urged residents to take the spread of the virus seriously, but to be calm.
“People are panicking, thinking the whole world is falling apart, and on the other hand there are people saying ‘I can’t believe these people are panicking over this thing.’ Neither of these is the best way forward,” Keiser said.
“What we’re really encouraging people to do is take stock of their personal situation, understand what the public health risks are and make wise decisions based on that.”
Public health risks of the COVID-19 coronavirus are greatest for the elderly and people with existing health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, auto-immune disorders and chronic respiratory conditions, Keiser said.
A career as an infectious disease specialist, in particular with the HIV virus that causes AIDS, has prepared Keiser well for the public health emergency facing Galveston County, the state and the nation as COVID-19 continues to spread. He was appointed local health authority in 2016.
Galveston County has been preparing a public health response since Jan. 19, and has one verified case as of Monday, Keiser said.
“There are two cases in Brazoria County but they work in Galveston County, and we’re trying to track down all their contacts,” he said.
There’s no stopping the virus that has already infected more than 167,500 people worldwide, including around 4,000 in the United States at latest count, he said. That means the best a community can do is try to slow down the infection rate by practicing good hygiene and social distancing.
Social distancing, in simple terms, is increasing the physical space between people and decreasing frequency of interaction. No hugs, handshakes or unnecessary physical contact, avoiding crowds and interacting in public spaces in ways that respect a healthy degree of physical separation are all methods of social distancing.
It’s the rationale behind school closings and cancellation of events that draw large numbers of people together in close quarters.
And it supports employers’ decisions to alter work situations as best they can, but doesn’t have to mean the end of commerce and all social activity, Keiser said.
“We’re encouraging employers, if they have the ability, to let people work at home,” Keiser said. “But we’re also encouraging them to think about ways they might restructure, to try to think of things employees can do that will limit their exposure. It doesn’t have to be either you’re working or you’re not working.”
Numbers swirl around and change daily as the public struggles to understand what’s real and what’s not, regarding the virus, and should be considered within a context of personal responsibility, Keiser said.
“Let’s say my grandmother, who’s 88, goes to a knitting group every Thursday with eight people and the recommendation is that people not meet in groups of 10 or more. In that instance, eight is too many and she shouldn’t go,” he said.
On the other hand, with proper distancing, disinfecting and hygiene precautions, some small groups can meet safely, he said.
Healthy people less at risk shouldn’t ignore the need for social distancing but should consider the rest of the public as they make personal decisions about how much social contact to risk.
“People need to think about their own health, but they need to also consider the health of the people around them,” Keiser said. “What about their grandparents? What about the people they come into contact with at their job? What if they get sick and are forced to take time off work for two weeks? They need to be thoughtful and mindful about all these things.”
The death rate of this coronavirus, a calculation based on the number of deaths compared to the number of active cases, can’t accurately be determined yet because of the relatively few tests completed in the United States. But available data from China points to an overall rate of between 2.5 to 3.5 percent, Keiser said. In South Korea, where mass testing made it possible to isolate infected people very quickly, the death rate has been about 1 percent.
“It depends on the ability of a community to respond,” Keiser said.
Galveston County can test about 20 to 25 people a day and, so far, has tested about 100 using a test developed by University of Texas Medical Branch, but meeting the demand for mass testing is still a way off, Keiser said.
“The biggest challenge is getting the test in our hands,” he said. “The U.S. government has turned to private labs to make test kits, and hopefully within a week or two these commercial labs will be able to send them out.”
Determining how long safety measures should be extended and how long the number of cases of the virus will continue to rise can’t be pinned down and will require constant reevaluation as information becomes available, Keiser said.
In the meantime, until mass testing can confirm the degree of the virus’ spread in Galveston County, working to slow its spread is the best we can do.
That, and not engaging in behaviors governed by panic, like hoarding toilet paper.
“COVID 19 is not a diarrheal illness,” Keiser said. “If you’re using a couple of rolls a day you’d best go see your doctor because you’ve got something, but it’s not COVID-19.
“Please, please, please, please, if you’re going to hoard, leave one roll for me.”
