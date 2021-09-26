Power outages from Hurricane Nicholas

A CenterPoint Energy crew works on downed lines in the 7100 block of Broadway in Galveston on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/ The Daily News

As hurricanes go, Nicholas was minor, a Category 1 storm that left little damage in its wake. But even Nicholas was enough to knock out power for thousands of people across Galveston County, leaving some without electricity for days.

The widespread outages the relatively mild storm caused, and worry about what a big one might do, has locals asking what can be done to make that vital service more resilient.

The Question of the Week is: Should public utilities invest more money in improving and maintaining the local infrastructure?

• Yes

• No

Gary Scoggin

Yes they should invest in more resiliency. And we ratepayers should be willing to pay for it.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

[thumbup]

John Mittelsted

The utilities are and have been involved in a massive upgrade over the last 10-15 years. The grid was untouched for 50 years. What people fail to understand is that these methods of transporting power must be above ground for long distances. What man puts in place will always be temporary and at the mercy of God's weather patterns. You cannot make power lines hurricane proof. Too many people believe they shouldn't be inconvenienced. Hate to break it to all of the sensitive people, there are stronger forces on earth than what the human can put in place and there are times you will be inconvenienced.

Carlos Ponce

An old question. I refer you to a 15-year old article where Michael A. Smith writes, "At very least the situation raises some questions that maybe the PUC should be asking on behalf of ratepayers and taxpayers. What is the ratio of line crews to customers now compared to 15 years ago for example? And should we all be saving up to buy home generators?" May 14, 2005

"Thunderstorm stirs up questions on servers"

https://www.galvnews.com/opinion/editorials/article_2a673e2b-1748-5ad6-a45d-5932955d24f1.html

