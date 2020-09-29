GALVESTON
The Texas Attorney General’s Office this week moved to kill a Republican group’s legal challenge to the state’s earlier-than-normal start of early voting, calling the lawsuit “deficient on its face.”
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office responded Monday to a lawsuit filed in the Texas Supreme Court last week by a group including Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, conservative activist Steven Hotze and Texas GOP Chairman Allen West challenging the legality of the planned Oct. 13 start of early voting.
The state election code sets early voting to begin three weeks before Election Day, which would be Oct. 19 this year. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered polls to open a week earlier than that in effort to reduce crowding at polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawsuit argues that Abbott didn’t have the authority to make the change and should have called a special session of the legislature over the matter. It seeks to block the start of early voting with a restraining order against Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs.
In a filing to the Supreme Court, Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins argued the lawsuit should be thrown out because the court doesn’t have the power to block the governor’s orders and because Hughs doesn’t run Texas elections — local officials do.
Hawkins called the group’s lawsuit misguided, irrelevant, lacking in constitutional standing and “deficient on its face.”
Although Henry asserted in the lawsuit he was being “unlawfully forced” to follow Abbott’s order to start the election early, that doesn’t give him legal standing, Hawkins said.
“An elected official’s belief that a law he is charged with implementing or enforcing is unconstitutional does not support standing to sue because it does not cause a personal injury,” Hawkins wrote.
Henry said Tuesday he would leave arguments about standing to attorneys involved in the case but said he didn’t follow the state’s argument.
“If I was ordered to do something, how do I not have standing?” Henry said.
Henry also argued his involvement wasn’t a protest against the act of voting or the practice of voting early but of the way Abbott went about ordering the changes to the election date.
“I can see the merits,” of voting early, Henry said. “I don’t believe he has the right to suspend one law and create a new one.”
The Attorney General’s Office asked the court to deny the group’s request for an order blocking the start to early voting.
The lawsuit is an example of a rift among Texas Republicans — mainly hardliners like Hotze — and Abbott over the governor’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
West, the former Florida congressman who was elected Texas’ party chairman in July, has urged Abbott to call a special session of the legislature to address pandemic issues.
He also has flouted Abbott’s pandemic orders, including at a GOP rally he attended in League City last week where hundreds of people gathered inside a county event center and mostly ignored rules to socially distance or wear face coverings.
Hotze also led failed attempts to block Harris County’s March stay-at-home order and its mandatory mask order from April and to stop Houston from blocking the Texas Republican Party’s in-person conventions, among other things.
The lawsuit over the early voting start date was the first time Henry had joined in any of Hotze’s challenges of pandemic laws.
Although the lawsuit involves the county judge, Henry confirmed Tuesday that the county isn’t paying for the legal challenge.
The Supreme Court hadn’t made a decision on the lawsuit as of Tuesday afternoon. Early voting is still set to begin on Oct. 13.
