President/Vice President
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 87,968/62.48%
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 50,632/35.96%
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 1,820/1.29%
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker Pence 378/0.27%
United States Senator
John Cornyn 87,983/63.18%
Mary “MJ” Hegar Pence 47,462/34.08%
Kerry Douglas McKennon 2,881/2.07%
David B. Collins 926/0.66%
United States Representative, District 14
Randy Weber 90,770/65.35%
Adrienne Bell 48,123/34.65%
Railroad Commissioner
James “Jim” Wright 86,475/62.79%
Chrysta Castañeda 46,138/33.50%
Matt Sterett 3,519/2.56%
Katija “Kat” Gruene 1,582/1.15%
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Nathan Hecht 86,552/62.73%
Amy Clark Meachum 47,521/34.44%
Mark Ash 3,910/2.83%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6-Unexpired Term
Jane Bland 89,779/65.30%
Kathy Cheng 47,715/34.70%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Jeff Boyd 86,597/62.98%
Staci Williams 47,072/34.23%
William Bryan Strange III 3,837/2.79%
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby 86,839/63.28%
Gisela D. Triana 46,431/33.83%
Tom Oxford 3,969/2.89%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
Bert Richardson 88,577/64.66%
Elizabeth Davis Frizell 48,403/35.34%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary 88,878/65.05%
Tina Clinton 47,744/34.95%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
David Newell 89,218/65.41%
Brandon Birmingham 47,181/34.59%
State Senator, District 4
Brandon Creighton 1,366/84.27%
Jay Stittleburg 226/13.94%
Cameron Brock 29/1.79%
State Senator, District 11
Larry Taylor 85,608/62.77%
Susan Criss 47,136/34.56%
Jared Wissel 3,641/2.67%
State Representative, District 23
Mayes Middleton 27,440/53.65%
Jeff Antonelli 23,708/46.35%
State Representative, District 24
Greg Bonnen 61,629/71.29%
Brian J. Rogers 22,566/26.10%
Dick Illyes 2,251/2.60%
Chief Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District
Tracy Elizabeth Christopher 89,186/65.35%
Jane Robinson 47,284/34.65%
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 3
Russell Lloyd 88,621/65.04%
Veronica Rivas-Molloy 47,637/34.96%
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals District, Place 5
Terry Adams 89,411/65.73%
Amparo Monique Guerra 46,607/34.27%
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 7
Ken Wise 89,516/65.78%
Tamika “Tami” Craft 46,578/34.22%
District Judge, 56th Judicial District
Lonnie Cox 90,135/66.18%
George Lindsey 46,065/33.82%
District Judge, 405th Judicial District
Jared Robinson 88,389/65.07%
Teresa Hudson 47,458/34.93%
Sheriff
Henry A. Trochesset 89,104/64.90%
Mark Salinas 48,189/35.10%
College of the Mainland Bond Election
College of the Mainland Proposition A
FOR 26,159/49.43%
AGAINST 26,760/50.57%
Dickinson Independent School District General and Special Election
Dickinson ISD Proposition A
FOR 11,154/53.92%
AGAINST 9,532/46.08%
City of Dickinson General Election
City of Dickinson Mayor
Sean Skipworth 2,325/36.35%
Mark Townsend 1,009/15.77%
Jennifer Lawrence 2,990/46.74%
Jon L. Junemann 73/1.14%
City of Dickinson Council Member, Position No. 1
H Scott Apley 2,733/52.77%
Trey Rusk 2,446/47.23%
City of Dickinson Council Member, Position No. 5
Louis J. Decker 2,805/53.36%
David W. Westmoreland 2,262/44.64%
City of Dickinson Special Election
City of Dickinson Council Member, Position No. 2 (unexpired term)
Jessie Brantley 2,126/40.25%
Scott Shrader 1,655/31.33%
Kevin D. Edmonds 1,501/28.42%
City of Dickinson Charter Amendment Election
City of Dickinson Proposition A
FOR 3,089/55.92%
AGAINST 2,435/44.08%
City of Dickinson Proposition B
FOR 4,804/71.00%
AGAINST 1,668/29.00%
City of Dickinson Proposition C
FOR 5,118/86.47%
AGAINST 801/13.53%
City of Dickinson Proposition D
FOR 4,003/69.40%
AGAINST 1,765/30.60%
City of Dickinson Proposition E
FOR 5,073/88.70%
AGAINST 646/11.30%
City of Dickinson Proposition F
FOR 4,936/88.05%
AGAINST 670/11.95%
City of Dickinson Proposition G
FOR 4,860/83.45%
AGAINST 964/16.55%
City of Dickinson Proposition H
FOR 4,747/85.35%
AGAINST 815/14.65%
City of Dickinson Proposition I
FOR 3,839/69.91%
AGAINST 1,652/30.09%
City of Dickinson Proposition J
FOR 4,482/79.27%
AGAINST 1,172/20.73%
City of Dickinson Proposition K
FOR 4,716/86.91%
AGAINST 710/13.09%
City of Dickinson Proposition L
FOR 4,978/90.81%
AGAINST 504/9.19%
City of Dickinson Proposition M
FOR 3,205/57.30%
AGAINST 2,388/42.70%
City of Dickinson Proposition N
FOR 5,055/89.22%
AGAINST 611/10.78%
City of Dickinson Proposition O
FOR 3,795/72.07%
AGAINST 1,471/27.93%
City of Dickinson Proposition P
FOR 4,146/75.52%
AGAINST 1,344/24.48%
City of Dickinson Proposition Q
FOR 3,896/71.91%
AGAINST 1,522/28.09%
City of Dickinson Proposition R
FOR 3,193/59.70%
AGAINST 2,155/40.30%
City of Dickinson Proposition S
FOR 2,918/58.61%
AGAINST 2,061/41.39%
City of Dickinson Proposition T
FOR 4,761/85.75%
AGAINST 791/14.25%
City of Dickinson Proposition U
FOR 3,967/70.98%
AGAINST 1,622/29.02%
Galveston County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Board of Directors’ Election
Galveston County WCID No. 1, Directors
Vote for 0, 1, 2 or 3
Shamarion M. Barber 2,459/28.15%
Jeffrey M. Spriggins 2,745/31.43%
John W. Mitchiner 2,013/23.05%
Doreen Bridges 1,517/17.37%
Friendswood Independent School District Board of Trustees Election
Friendswood ISD Trustee Position 2
Kurt Jones 3,666/28.25%
Niki Rhodes 6,928/53.39%
Rene DeLaFuente 2,381/18.35%
Friendswood ISD Bond Election
Friendswood ISD Proposition A
FOR 8,093/52.06%
AGAINST 7,454/47.94%
Friendswood ISD Proposition B
FOR 8,017/51.92%
AGAINST 7,423/48.08%
City of Friendswood Special Election
City of Friendswood Proposition A
FOR 10,258/67.06%
AGAINST 5,039/32.94%
City of League City General Election
City of League City Council Position 3
Larry Millican 37,175/100.00%
City of League City Council Position 4
Rachel McAdam 17,519/48.86%
Ange Mertens 5,224/14.57%
Shawn Byars 3,054/8.52%
John P. Bowen 10,060/28.06%
City of League City Council Position 5
Wes Chorn 12,119/33.54%
Justin A. Hicks 14,023/38.81%
Fred Rogers 9,995/27.66%
City of Texas City General Election
City of Texas City Mayor
Dedrick Johnson 8,400/57.47%
Phil Roberts 6,216/42.53%
City of Texas City Commissioner At-Large
Vote for 0, 1 or 2
Kevin Yackly 4,426/25.66%
Bruce Clawson 3,688/21.38%
Thelma Bowie 5,031/29.17%
Abel Garza Jr. 4,101/23.78%
City of Texas City Commissioner District 1
Earl Alexander 1,685/46.50%
Keith Henry 1,939/53.50%
City of Texas City Commissioner District 4
Jami Clark 2,361/63.69%
Henry Gomez 1,346/36.31%
City of Galveston General Election
City of Galveston Mayor
Roger “Bo” Quiroga 7,586/44.56%
Raymond Guzman Jr. 1,311/7.70%
James Casey 745/4.38%
Craig Brown 6,281/36.89%
Bill Keese 1,103/6.48%
City of Galveston Council Member District 1
Tarris L. Woods 592/34.26%
E. R. Johnson 867/50.17%
Doug Godinich 269/15.57%
City of Galveston Council Member District 2
Norman “Bucky” Buckaloo 377/17.03%
J. David Robertson 488/22.04%
William Schuster 815/36.81%
Pam Bass 534/24.12%
City of Galveston Council Member District 3
Frank Thomas Maceo 1,367/50.39%
Wayne D. Holt 299/11.02%
David Collins 1,047/38.59%
City of Galveston Council Member District 4
Bill Quiroga 1,390/60.73%
Jason Hardcastle 899/39.27%
City of Galveston Council Member District 5
Robert Patrick Daigle 791/25.19%
Beau Rawlins 1,237/39.39%
John Paul Listowski 1,112/35.41%
City of Galveston Council Member District 6
Marie Robb 2,155/55.36%
Jackie Cole 1,738/44.64%
Hitchcock Independent School District Trustee Election
Hitchcock ISD Trustee District 3
Edward Wilson 134/42.14%
Kellie Edmundson 184/57.86%
City of Hitchcock General Election
City of Hitchcock Commissioner District 3
Tammi Barreras 134/14.87%
Darrell Hunter 368/40.84%
Wayne Newton 399/44.28%
City of Hitchcock Commissioner District 4
Armond W. Hurd 135/24.68%
Andre Perkins 214/39.12%
Lucy Dieringer 198/36.20%
City of Hitchcock Charter Propositions
City of Hitchcock Proposition A
FOR 1,853/80.46%
AGAINST 450/19.54%
City of Hitchcock Proposition B
FOR 1,861/82.16%
AGAINST 404/17.84%
City of Hitchcock Proposition C
FOR 1,877/83.24%
AGAINST 378/16.76%
City of Hitchcock Proposition D
FOR 1,738/77.04%
AGAINST 518/22.96%
City of Hitchcock Proposition E
FOR 1,655/72.43%
AGAINST 630/27.57%
City of Hitchcock Proposition F
FOR 1,481/66.68%
AGAINST 740/33.32%
City of Kemah General Election
City of Kemah Council Position 3
Doug Meisinger 429/54.10%
Carl Joiner 364/45.90%
Galveston County Water Control and Improvement District No. 12 Directors Election
GCWCID 12 Directors
Vote for 0, 1, 2 or 3
Les Hart 400/14.67%
Peyton Lumpkin 398/14.59%
Brenton L. Spry 321/11.77%
Robert “Bob” Rolf 729/26.73%
Paul Williams 382/14.01%
Sue Jette 497/18.23%
CITY OF LA MARQUE GENERAL ELECTION
City of La Marque Councilmember District B
Laura Divine 841/45.51%
Joe Compian 621/33.60%
Raushida Robinson 386/20.89%
City of La Marque Councilmember District D
Casey Mc Auliffe 391/51.52%
Hugh Cash 368/48.48%
Village of Tiki Island General Election
Village of Tiki Island Aldermen
Vote for 0, 1, 2 or 3
Byron Baker 226/14.07%
Karen Hearring 361/22.48%
Tom Fisher 394/24.53%
Bobby Davenport 207/12.89%
Hunter Neblett 221/13.76%
Charles Tompkins 197/12.27%
Bacliff Municipal Utility District Director Election
Bacliff MUD Directors
Vote for 0, 1 or 2
Brad Bingham 816/38.84%
Victor Medina 651/30.99%
John Wade 634/30.18%
Clear Creek Independent School District School Board Trustee Election
Clear Creek ISD Single Member District 2
Michelle M. Davis 2,927/56.88%
Winifred “Win” Weber 1,420/27.59%
Will Stromeyer 799/15.53%
Clear Lake Shores General Election
Clear Lake Shores Aldermen
Vote for 0, 1, 2 or 3
Alex Scanlon 360/22.83%
Elliott Rittershaus 79/5.01%
Randall Chronister 450/28.54%
Daniel J. Otto 167/10.59%
Steve Wirtes 132/8.37%
Rick Fisher 389/24.67%
Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 52 Directors Election
Galveston County MUD No. 52
Vote for 0, 1 or 2
Joe Garcia 112/38.49%
Joseph Gelardi 78/26.80%
Richard White 101/34.71%
Galveston County MUD 79 Confirmation, Bond, and Operation and Maintenance Tax Elections
MUD 79 Proposition A
FOR DISTRICT 1/100.0%
AGAINST DISTRICT 0/0.00%
MUD 79 Proposition B
FOR 1/100.00%
AGAINST 0/0.00%
MUD 79 Proposition C
FOR 1/100.00%
AGAINST 0/0.00%
MUD 79 Proposition D
FOR 1/100.00%
AGAINST 0/0.00%
MUD 79 Proposition E
FOR 1/100.00%
AGAINST 0/0.00%
MUD 79 Proposition F
FOR 1/100.00%
AGAINST 0/0.00%
MUD 79 Proposition G
FOR 1/100.00%
AGAINST 0/0.00%
MUD 79 Proposition H
FOR 1/100.00%
AGAINST 0/0.00%
MUD 79 Proposition I
FOR 1/100.00%
AGAINST 0/0.00%
Galveston County MUD 79 Directors Election
MUD 79 Directors
Vote for 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5
Cosme Reyes Jr. 1/20.00%
Gretchen Marie Hollas 1/20.00%
Michael Ray Arterburn 1/20.00%
Robert Russell Tautenhahn II 1/20.00%
Roxanne Marie Crawford 1/20.00%
San Leon Municipal Utility District Directors Election
San Leon MUD Directors
Vote for 0, 1 or 2
Ken Bishop 996/41.64%
Keith Gossett 916/38.29%
Phillip David Haskett 480/20.07%
Santa Fe Independent School District School Board Trustee Election
Santa Fe ISD Trustee Position 1
Jacqueline Meyer 4,820/49.02%
Matt Crable 5,013/50.98%
Santa Fe ISD Trustee Position 2
Rosie Yanas 4,094/41.48%
Patrick Kelly 5,777/58.52%
Santa Fe ISD Trustee Position 3
Eric E. Davenport 6,518/66.73%
Donna Hayes 3,249/33.27%
Santa Fe ISD Trustee Position 7
Angie Lambert 5,783/59.80%
Wayne Logan 2,705/27.97%
Andrew Mills 1,182/12.22%
*Results reported as of midnight Tuesday and do not include mail-in vote totals
