GALVESTON
More than 2,000 Muslims gathered Thursday at Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa & Convention Center to celebrate a major religious holiday.
Galveston Islamic Center and Clear Lake Islamic Center organized two days of Eid prayer at Moody Gardens to mark the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset for Muslims. Ramadan ended Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning and again on Thursday morning, Muslims from the southeast Houston area gathered for Eid prayers at Moody Gardens.
Ramadan includes active worship and active service along with fasting, said Imam Waleed Basyouni, director of Clear Lake Islamic Center.
“Ramadan is a time of shifting our focus from the body to the soul,” Basyouni said. The Eid prayers that follow the 30 days of fasting are about happiness, he said.
“It’s a big celebration for families,” said Dr. Ahmed E. Ahmed, a member of the Galveston Islamic Center and a professor emeritus at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
“Children get new clothes and new toys,” Ahmed said. “The Eid prayer in the morning is a reminder that we graduated from a spiritual boot camp. Moody Gardens made this beautiful. It was good hospitality.”
The organizers are open to returning to Moody Gardens next year, Ahmed and Basyouni said.
Clear Lake Islamic Center moved this year’s celebration to Galveston because Moody Gardens had ample space for COVID-19 social distancing that the suggested by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Basyouni said. Similar space in Houston wasn’t available.
Although many of the rules about masking and gathering are now changing, organizers planned the event with all the previous strict rules in place for masking and staying 6 feet apart.
“We had a section for the vaccinated,” Basyouni said. “We are glad our community was happy to come together and pray. Last year, we couldn’t do that.”
A major lesson the community learned was that its members were able to gather this year because of COVID-19 vaccinations, Basyouni said.
“It was motivation to get vaccinated,” he said.
Many families that traveled to Galveston stayed to share their happiness as they took in some of the island attractions and enjoyed eating at local restaurants, Ahmed and Basyouni said.
“We all need to stimulate the economy and help business owners,” Basyouni said.
