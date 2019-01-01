GALVESTON
Two people were injured when two cars collided near the intersection of Broadway and 38th Street early Tuesday morning, Galveston police said.
A black Pontiac Grand Prix heading east on Broadway collided with a white truck attempting to turn left across Broadway just after midnight, police spokesman Joshua Schirard said.
“Witnesses said he was going pretty fast,” Schirard said. “Witnesses heard a loud crash.”
The drivers, both men who have not yet been identified, were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, Shirard said. Both were expected to survive, he said.
The Pontiac driver was trapped and had to be extracted by emergency responders, while the driver of the white truck was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the grassy median in the center of Broadway, Schirard said.
There were no passengers in either vehicle, he said.
Police have determined either alcohol or narcotics was a contributing factor in the wreck for both drivers, Schirard said. Charges are still pending, he said.
— Keri Heath
