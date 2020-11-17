TEXAS CITY
Over the weekend, the Texas Department of Transportation opened newly constructed ramps at the Interstate 45 and FM 1764 interchange, a major step for a construction project that began more than a year ago.
Work began for the entire project in August 2019, and traffic on and off FM 1764 was detoured beginning July 14 to allow for the demolition of the previous on-ramp and construct the new connectors between the two highways.
The two new connector ramps tie I-45 northbound and southbound directly into FM 1764 on new bridge structures, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Perez said. Also, the northbound feeder road is now continuous in this area and runs beneath a new bridge, Perez said.
During construction, southbound traffic on I-45 attempting to get on to FM 1764 was directed to the feeder road at Exit 13 and then detoured north on Delany Road and Century Boulevard. Northbound traffic traveling from FM 1764 to I-45 was directed up the northbound feeder road.
The demolition and replacement of the FM 1764 and I-45 connectors are part of the state's ongoing interstate widening project.
The next phase of work on I-45 around FM 1764 will be to temporarily widen southbound lanes and then construct new I-45 lanes northbound, Perez said. The Texas Department of Transportation also has plans for widening I-45 from FM 519 to the Texas City Wye and then from the Texas City Wye to north of the causeway, Perez said.
“There are multiple projects ongoing on I-45 from the Harris County-Galveston County line to the Galveston Causeway,” Perez said. “This work is being done in an effort to improve mobility and enhance safety on I-45 while also improving conditions during times of evacuations, such as during major weather events.”
