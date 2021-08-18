PARIS, TEXAS
Paris ISD will require masks as part of its dress code when school starts Thursday after action by the board of trustees during an emergency meeting Tuesday. The move is largely seen as a way to circumvent Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on local governments mandating mask wearing.
“The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district,” district leaders said in a news release after the meeting.
“Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority.”
The dress code will be revisited at each monthly board meeting, Trustee Dr. Bert Strom said. It was Strom who made the motion for the change, saying the wording — “For health reasons, masks are required for all employees and students to mitigate flu, cold, pandemic, and any other communicable diseases” — came at the advice of the district’s attorney.
The motion passed 5-1.
Trustees hosted the meeting at Paris High School, where for more than an hour they heard from district employees, parents and members of the local medical community expressing opposing views.
Doctors, parents and staff implored the board to protect children and staff by requiring face masks as local active COVID-19 cases continue to rise and as resources to care for the ill become scarce.
Several parents and district staff members urged trustees to allow families to choose for themselves whether their children would wear masks. Some teachers said they are concerned masks are a distraction for students and they prevent others, like special education students, from learning appropriately. Others worried the district was setting a bad example for students by exploiting a loophole.
Lamar County’s active COVID-19 case count was 435 on Tuesday morning, but 70 more cases were added throughout the day, Green said. The hospital is to receive help from two state nurses, with hopes to have eight by the end of the week to take care of the increasing number of patients.
