LA MARQUE
E-commerce giant Amazon Logistics plans to build a 180,000-square-foot warehouse that would create hundreds of jobs in La Marque, the company and city announced on Thursday.
The new "delivery station" would be open later in 2021, according to a statement.
The warehouse is planned for 4975 Interstate 45 on empty land near the Team Mancuso Powersports dealership and the Abundant Life Christian Center.
The facility will be the first delivery station in Galveston County. Delivery stations are buildings in which packages are prepared for final deliveries, loaded into vehicles and shipped to homes and businesses.
The facility would provide "faster and more efficient delivery" of packages for customers, Amazon officials said.
The warehouse will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, officials said. The jobs include everything from drivers to management positions and will pay at least $15 an hour, the city said
Officials said the announcement was the culmination of months of work.
“The city of La Marque is proud that Amazon chose to call us home for this distribution center," City Manager Tink Jackson said. "The additional jobs within our city will provide great new opportunities for our citizens."
Amazon in recent days has announced plans to build delivery stations in cities across the country from Orland, California, to Haverhill, Massachusetts, and in the Bronx, among many others.
Amazon in September announced plans to open 1,000 delivery hubs in cities and suburbs around the country, according to Bloomberg.com. The plan is part of an effort to compete with Walmart Inc. and to fulfill a goal of providing same-day delivery to customers who subscribe to the company's Prime service.
The city already has approved building permits for the warehouse, officials said. The company has all of the permission it needs to begin construction.
