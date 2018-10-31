The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for areas along the upper Texas coast, including Galveston County, and northward into Arkansas and Oklahoma.
The watch is in effect until 10 p.m., according to the weather service.
The weather service issues tornado watches when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area.
Watches normally are issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review tornado safety rules and be prepared to move to a place of safety if threatening weather approaches, the weather service advises.
Tornado watches are upgraded to tornado warnings if a tornado is detected.
