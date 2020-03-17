TEXAS CITY
Ralph Gutierrez this week found himself with a crayon in hand, coloring in pictures alongside his children in the living room. It was an unusual scene, he said.
Sometimes, he and his wife, Crystal Gutierrez, pile their three children in the car and drive aimlessly around Texas City just to escape the confines of their apartment, they said.
Ralph Gutierrez is still picking up a few hours each week as a mechanic, but the shifts have been fewer and fewer in recent days because of concern about the coronavirus pandemic. And Crystal Gutierrez, the usual breadwinner of the family, is 21 weeks pregnant and recently was confined to bed rest.
“We live in a second-story apartment, and keeping our kids inside is like keeping a dog cooped up all day,” Crystal Gutierrez said. “They just have so much energy.”
Thousands of parents across Galveston County are readjusting to a new normal, or perhaps more aptly abnormal, in the era of the coronavirus pandemic.
The county’s school districts late Monday announced campuses would remain shuttered until at least April 10, leaving parents and family members searching for what they might do with the county’s roughly 83,100 school-age children, according to Texas Education Agency numbers.
Health district officials Tuesday announced the county’s second presumptive positive case of coronavirus, or COVID-19. Nationwide, more than 4,200 have tested positive for the virus, of which 75 have died, according to the most recent numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We’re doing all right for now,” said Francis Ramos, of Texas City. “Some days I’ll take the kids to the park to give them something to do.”
Ramos worked at the San Luis Resort, Spa and Convention Center until recently, when her bosses told her to go home, she said. At least Ramos now doesn’t have to arrange childcare for her four boys, ages 18, 11, 8 and 5, she said.
Parents and children who drove through curbside food pickup site Tuesday at Texas City High School shared stories very similar to those of Ramos and Gutierrez.
While some parents and children were already going stir-crazy, likening it to being cooped up for days after Hurricane Harvey, many families were either working from home alongside their children or have a parent staying home with them.
“We have a lot of hand sanitizer, and we are staying home,” said Nicole Zulch, who has four children. “This is absolutely crazy.”
Elena Bradford, mother of three children, had been working at two different Denny’s restaurants, including one in Kemah that was supposed to have a grand opening next week, she said. Now, she’s been asked not to go to work at either place.
“It’s turned into an absolute madhouse for no reason,” Bradford said. “We’ll be staying home. Everywhere is mostly closed, anyway.”
Closure of the county’s schools is expected to create increased stress in Galveston County, as extended closures pit parents against the challenge of teaching and caring for children at home — and continuing to work, either in or out of the office.
“It’s difficult to juggle watching your kids — much less teaching — and working remotely at the same time,” said Laura Hughes, who has two sons at Galveston’s Trinity Episcopal School, which, like the public schools, is closed this week. “I am not sure how I will manage to effectively teach my young children for possibly the rest of the school year.”
Businesses and groups that work with particularly vulnerable groups said they were still making plans to adjust to the needs of the families they know will need help over the coming month — those with single parents or with parents who work in jobs that won’t allow them to stay home.
Moody Early Childhood Center in Galveston waived a prohibition preventing teachers from babysitting students outside of school, officials said.
“With us not being able to keep the students, they now have to find alternate care,” said Karin Miller, the center’s executive director.
The childhood center also is working on lesson plans and tools parents and caregivers can use to replicate, at least in small ways, the lessons students would have learned while they were at the school.
At St. Vincent’s House, a nonprofit organization that provides food and medical care to families in Galveston, a plan was being put together to ensure low-income children had access to food.
Although the local school district plans to distribute meals to students and families outside its buildings, that doesn’t help families that don’t have means or time to get there, said Paula Tobon-Stevens, the group’s executive director.
“There’s a lot of very fragile, one-income or even double-income families that this is going to become a big issue,” Tobon-Stevens said. “At this time, we haven’t had any of those families come in, but we imagine that it will become an issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.