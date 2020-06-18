GALVESTON
Galveston County has deployed another tool in its efforts to understand how coronavirus is spreading.
The county and the University of Texas Medical Branch on Wednesday began a mass testing program of county residents for COVID-19 antibodies. Officials hope the tests will give the county a better picture of how far the virus already has spread. That information would inform future decisions, officials said.
“We would recommend the antibody testing for people who want to test their status on whether they have immunity, and we would also recommend it for people who aren’t sure whether they’ve been exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority.
The new testing program comes as the county is experiencing an increase in the number of new coronavirus cases. The antibody tests won’t identify people who have the virus but can provide a clearer picture about how far it has spread since the first local diagnosis was made in March.
Eventually, data gleaned from antibody testing could be used to determine whether herd immunity to the virus has developed in the county, Keiser said. Previous COVID-19 infection is believed to offer some immunity. Herd immunity is achieved when most of a population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to those who are not immune to the disease.
So far, there haven’t been enough tests conducted to make that call, and the county is “nowhere near” mass immunity, Keiser said.
County officials are urging people to participate in the program. On Wednesday, Keiser and Galveston County Judge Mark Henry were among the people to be tested for antibodies. Henry learned he was negative for antibodies on Thursday.
“Dr. Keiser and I wanted to help show the public how easy this test is to get,” Henry said. “Testing is one of our best tools in fighting COVID-19 in our community and we continue to expand testing capabilities here in the county.”
Unlike the diagnostic tests for COVID-19, which are done with a nasal swab, antibody tests are done by taking blood samples and testing them for a specific antibody that can develop in people who had previously contracted COVID-19.
Antibody testing might help county health officials identify people who already have contracted and recovered from the virus.
The test being used in the county’s program was developed by the Galveston National Laboratory at University of Texas Medical Branch. The medical branch actually started to take antibody samples on May 1, said Dr. Gulshan Sharma, the chief medical officer at the medical branch. Its labs now have the ability to process up to 400 tests a day, Sharma said
RESULTS NOT FOOLPROOF
Officials are careful to point out antibody tests aren’t perfect, and information gleaned from them isn’t absolute.
People who test positive for the Immunoglobulin G, or IgG, antibody might be able to safely assume they’re immune to reinfection for a short period of time, but the virus is too new and unknown to be sure whether antibodies last longer than that, Sharma said.
“It’s not a perfect test,” Sharma said. “We don’t know how long the IgG stays or whether the IgG protects individuals from reinfection because it’s too early to say.”
A positive antibody test could give people peace of mind that their bodies are able to fight the virus effectively, especially if they never felt symptoms in the first place, Sharma said. But people shouldn’t act as if their antibodies make them immune from further infection.
There are some studies about how long antibodies can last in people after they’re initially exposed to the virus.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Keiser cited a recent study released by the U.S. Navy as a positive indicator of the relationship between antibodies and immunity.
That study, released on June 9, found that a small number of sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt had developed antibodies that could contain the virus in lab tests even though the sailors had first shown symptoms 40 days before. Those robust antibodies were found in eight sailors who were among 1,273 people diagnosed with the virus from the ship.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called the results of the Navy study an “early glimpse into actual immune protection,” against COVID-19 but emphasized that more study is needed.
The Galveston County Health District plans to begin releasing data about the results of antibody testing in coming days, Keiser said.
The district will distinguish between active cases of coronavirus and cases that were identified through antibody tests, Keiser said.
Neither the health district nor the Texas Department of State Health Services has released data about the number of antibody tests conducted in Texas on a county basis. Statewide, the health department has received the results of 152,796 antibody tests. Of those, 6,258, or about 4.1 percent, were positive.
The antibody tests are being paid for by the county, which received funding to conduct the tests through the CARES Act, the coronavirus-relief legislation passed by Congress in March.
Call 832-632-6731 to schedule an antibody test through the county’s program. Testing is free to county residents and people who work in the county, though people will be asked to provide proof of residency. People with health insurance also will be asked for their insurance information.
