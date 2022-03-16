Galveston resident Scott Pearse watches as Jennifer Soriano places her Sam Houston State University 2022 class ring on her finger at Galveston College in Galveston on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Pearse, a local beachcomber, found the ring in Sunny Beach and returned it to Soriano, who had lost it while visiting the beach in August.
Jennifer Soriano holds up her Sam Houston State University class ring at Galveston College on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The ring was returned to Soriano after it was found on Sunny Beach by Galveston beachcomber Scott Pearse.
Galveston resident Scott Pearse, an avid beachcomber and treasure hunter, holds a Sam Houston State University 2022 class ring belonging to Jennifer Soriano. Soriano and her ring were reunited after Pearse found it on Sunny Beach.
Galveston resident Scott Pearse watches as Jennifer Soriano places her Sam Houston State University 2022 class ring on her finger at Galveston College in Galveston on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Pearse, a local beachcomber, found the ring in Sunny Beach and returned it to Soriano, who had lost it while visiting the beach in August.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Jennifer Soriano holds up her Sam Houston State University class ring at Galveston College on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The ring was returned to Soriano after it was found on Sunny Beach by Galveston beachcomber Scott Pearse.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Galveston resident Scott Pearse, an avid beachcomber and treasure hunter, holds a Sam Houston State University 2022 class ring belonging to Jennifer Soriano. Soriano and her ring were reunited after Pearse found it on Sunny Beach.
To Jennifer Soriano, the Sam Houston State University class ring was more than just another piece of jewelry.
Soriano, who is set to graduate in May with a bachelor's degree in Science and Education, said the ring was a symbol of the promise she made to herself to get a university degree.
"It took me a lot to get the ring in the first place," Soriano, an Aldine resident, said.
"It's something I had been saving up for," she said.
Soriano had been celebrating her sister's birthday at Sunny Beach in August 2021. She and her family were leaving the day's festivities when she realized her treasured class ring was missing. A search of the area came up empty.
Over the months since Soriano lost her class ring, she held out hope the ring would be recovered before her graduation.
Enter Scott Pearse, a maintenance worker for Galveston College. He spends much of his free time sweeping local beaches with a metal detector. Over the 20 years he’s been treasure hunting, Pearse has found scores of sunglasses, cell phones, coins, rings and other jewelry, he said.
In November, Pearse was hunting along the same stretch of beach Soriano was at three months earlier when he found her ring in waist-deep water about 40 yards from shore.
He was able to find the Soriano using a jeweler's loupe. Her name was etched inside the ring. Pearse contacted the university and was able to connect with Soriano through email.
“I think she was in disbelief when I told her I found it,” Pearse said.
The two met Tuesday in Galveston while Soriano was on spring break. After a hug and big “thank you,” Soriano was reunited with her class ring.
Pearse said he's always glad to reunite people with lost treasures. That's what keeps him hunting, he said.
"I've actually built up a reputation on social media," he said. "When someone loses something, they will actually put a post on there and people will contact me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.