The continued rise of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Galveston County and surrounding areas could trigger new closures and restrictions for businesses in the region, state officials said.
But county leaders said they had no intention of helping the state close businesses again and likely would defy, ignore or push back against orders they say have financially hurt and angered hundreds of area small-business owners and have been a political flashpoint since the early days of the pandemic.
Leaders and organizations representing area businesses say they also wouldn’t support any measures to restrict commerce if COVID hospitalizations passed state thresholds.
On Monday, 15.84 percent of hospital beds in Trauma Service Area R were being used to treat people diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. On Tuesday afternoon, the rate was at 14.9 percent.
The rate in Trauma Service Area R, which includes Galveston County, bears watching. When the hospitalization rate rises to about 15 percent, it starts a seven-day clock that could cause the state to order the closures of bars and again restrict capacities at local businesses.
Hospitalizations are a measure because governments during the pandemic have worked to keep facilities from being overwhelmed with patients.
Under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders, issued Oct. 14, trauma service areas where COVID-19 hospitalizations exceed 15 percent of the region’s total hospital capacity for seven consecutive days must return to restrictions Abbott issued in July, including the complete closure of bars.
Before this week, the last time COVID patients exceeded more than 15 percent of the region’s hospital capacity was Aug. 17, according to the health department’s data.
‘PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY’
Galveston County is one of nine counties inside Trauma Service Area R. The region also includes Jefferson, Brazoria, Hardin, Chambers, Liberty, Jasper, Orange and Newton counties.
If there’s a sustained rate greater than 15 percent, Galveston County and others in Trauma Service Area R would join at least 71 other counties in Texas under the more intense COVID restrictions.
The region would need to get back below the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days before the restrictions were lifted, according to Abbott’s orders.
What exactly happens if the region exceeds the 15 percent limit is unclear, and local officials this week said they were unsure how, and in some cases, unwilling to help enforce renewed COVID restrictions.
Galveston County was aware of the hospitalization rates but wasn’t planning to instruct businesses to reduce capacity or take other precautions, spokesman Zach Davidson said Monday.
“We encourage personal responsibility,” Davidson said.
HENRY WON’T HELP
The Galveston County Health District referred questions about how COVID rollbacks would work to Abbott’s office, which didn’t respond to questions about its procedure for rollbacks on Monday.
During a press conference last week, Abbott vowed not to enact another statewide shutdown but said it was incumbent on local officials to enforce rules, such as face coverings in public places, that already are in place to keep COVID rates in check.
If the region hits the 15 percent trigger, some state agencies will take action to try to get people and businesses to follow the COVID rules.
For instance, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission would ask Galveston County Judge Mark Henry to rescind his October order that reopened bars across the county, commission spokesman Chris Porter said.
Henry’s office said he had no intention of ordering new closures, however.
Even if Henry doesn’t rescind his order, the state commission intends to enforce Abbott’s rule, Porter said. In other counties, the agency has made a point to suspend the licenses of bars that remained open after closure orders.
Abbott’s executive order doesn’t require that cities enact curfews or take other measures beyond bar closures and business capacity restrictions.
Still, some places, including El Paso and San Antonio, have enacted curfews to try to limit the number of people going to bars and nightclubs while cases were on the rise.
There are no plans for curfews or other measures in Galveston, mayor pro tem Craig Brown said. Brown on Tuesday said he wasn’t aware of the 15 percent threshold or its consequences. Recent briefings from the University of Texas Medical Branch haven’t raised concern about the capacity levels at local hospitals, he said.
‘CAN’T AFFORD ANOTHER SHUTDOWN’
Hank Dugie, a League City councilman and the chairman of the Galveston County COVID-19 Business Taskforce, said he didn’t think it was inevitable the hospitalization rate would stay above 15 percent long enough to trigger tightened restrictions.
Dugie also didn’t think local officials would make any real effort to enforce closures and restrictions if COVID hospitalizations triggered a fresh round of such measures.
“I wouldn’t imagine there’s going to be a group of people going around enforcing it,” Dugie said. “I wouldn’t imagine that I would encourage local police to go out and do that.”
If Galveston County does reach the rollback threshold, it’s possible local businesses would simply ignore the governor’s mandate, said Gina Spagnola, the president of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“We would continue to promote that most of the businesses remain open,” Spagnola said. “We can’t afford another shutdown and we would continue to work really hard and not do that, even if it were above the 15 percent, because we know the devastation that would cause in this community.”
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s stance is against anymore state-mandated closures, even if those closures are recommended by local health officials, Spagnola said.
“We would hope that would not happen and there would be no further shutdown,” she said.
GROWING RATES VS REALITY
Through the course of the pandemic, the day-to-day hospitalization rate has at times fluctuated wildly, increasing or decreasing by as much as 30 percentage points from one day to another.
Over the past 30 days, however, the rate has generally increased. On Nov. 1, the hospitalization rate in the nine-county service area was 8.3 percent, and 1,241 people were hospitalized.
On Nov. 30, 1,831 people were hospitalized. The hospitalization rate was 15.8 percent.
There is another sign that hospitalizations are increasing in Galveston and its neighboring counties.
On Monday, 20.5 percent of all people hospitalized in the nine-county service area were being treated for COVID-19. The statistic doesn’t take into account empty or available hospital beds.
On Nov. 1, 11 percent of the region’s hospitalizations were COVID-related. The ratio of COVID patients to other kinds of patients hadn’t been above 20 percent since Aug. 17.
Despite the recent increase, Galveston County hospitals are nowhere near the COVID hospitalization rate they were earlier in summer. The medical branch was treating about 60 COVID patients at its four hospitals in Galveston, Brazoria and Harris counties, said Dr. Gulshan Sharma, the medical branch’s chief medical officer. Earlier in the summer, the medical branch was treating about 180 patients at one time.
“We’re seeing an increase in the number of patients that are hospitalized but nothing like what we saw in July,” Sharma said. “We’re going to continue to monitor the situation.”
Galveston County appears to be faring better than other parts of the region, Sharma said. On Monday, the medical branch received two patients transferred from hospitals in Jefferson County, he said.
Sharma expected hospitalization rates to increase incrementally in the next few weeks, as infections connected to the Thanksgiving holiday begin to emerge.
