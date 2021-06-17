GALVESTON
In celebration of Juneteenth, The Smithsonian Institution will present “Our Shared Future: Reckoning with Our Racial Past” with projected images shown onto Shearn Moody Plaza, 123 25th St. in Galveston.
The presentation will feature images telling the story of Juneteenth nightly at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
In addition to telling the story of Juneteenth, the installation also supports Smithsonian’s broader efforts to lead a constructive, honest and engaging conversation about race and racism across America, said Will Wright, chief creative officer of the Galveston Historical Foundation.
“We believe there is a critical need for enhanced dialogue and collaboration on race and racism to make our country better and stronger,” according to a statement from The Smithsonian.
“Our goal is to get people in Galveston — and far beyond — to be aware of these issues, thinking about how these issues affect their own lives, and then talking with others to help create better understanding among one another.”
For more information, contact Linda St. Thomas, chief spokesperson, Smithsonian Institution, 202-841-2517 or stthomasl@si.edu, or Wright, 409-765-3424 or will.wright@galvestonhistory.org.
How long will the presentation last (as in minutes/hours)?
