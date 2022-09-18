Most Galveston City Council members Thursday appeared reluctant to greatly alter golf cart regulations despite some earlier talks about nighttime bans, curfews and age restrictions on drivers and passengers of the popular island mode of transportation.
Council members talked more about shifting more responsibility for code or traffic violations onto companies that rent golf carts. Even so, most council members didn’t appear eager to dredge up discussions that last year inspired lengthy and at times heated debate.
Discussions about additional safety were prompted by an Aug. 6 wreck in which four people on a golf cart died after an SUV ran a stop sign, slamming into a pickup truck and sending it into the golf cart.
District 6 Councilwoman Marie Robb raised concern about carts on Seawall Boulevard and said the slow-moving golf carts push traffic into the neighborhoods. Robb also proposed raising fees on golf cart rental companies and tacking more fines onto the companies for violations committed by drivers.
District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski said it was worth looking at shifting more compliance burden on rental companies.
Most council members also weren’t ready to make any moves.
The Question of the Week is:
Would golf cart restrictions, such as a curfew and banned access to certain streets, help with reducing traffic crashes in Galveston?
