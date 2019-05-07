GALVESTON
The suspect charged in connection to the February robbery of a popular seawall restaurant and bar is a former employee of the business, the owner said Tuesday.
Edmon Wells, 24, of Galveston, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated robbery and a misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat, according to the Galveston Police Department.
He was held Tuesday at the Galveston County Jail on $241,500 bond, according to jail records.
Wells is accused of robbing The Spot, 3204 Seawall Blvd., about 1 a.m. Feb. 20, police said.
On that night, a masked man entered the restaurant and held employees at gunpoint, police said.
The employees were forced into a small office at gunpoint, said Dennis Byrd, owner of The Spot. The man hit one of the employees in the head, and took cash from the office, Byrd said.
The employees had been counting cash from the restaurant’s cash registers, Byrd said.
Hours after the robbery, The Spot posted security camera images of the robbery on its social media page and offered a reward for information that led to the man's arrest.
Police said Tuesday they had received several tips that led to Wells.
"There are a lot of people that go there; there are a lot of people who wanted to see justice there," Galveston Police Department spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said.
Byrd said that many of the tips quickly pointed to Wells as a suspect, and that the restaurant passed on that information to investigators.
The police department's warrant division arrested Wells, who been staying with a relative in Texas City, on Monday, Schirard said.
Wells was in possession of a replica revolver when he was arrested, police said. The replica matched the description of the gun used in the robbery, she said.
The three felony charges are related to the robbery, Schirard said. The misdemeanor is from a different incident, he said.
Wells had worked at The Spot as a busser and bar back, Byrd said. He didn’t know when wells stopped working for the business.
Since the robbery, The Spot hired off-duty police officers to be at the restaurant every night of the week, Byrd said.
