GALVESTON
A tropical weather system developing in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to steer well east of the Texas coast and go ashore with heavy rain in Louisiana early Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The system, identified as Potential Tropical Cyclone 3, was expected to develop into Tropical Storm Claudette before making landfall.
