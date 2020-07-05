GALVESTON
Officials with the Galveston County Courts at Law have implemented new operating procedures, such as rotating on-site courts, to stem the spread of coronavirus amid an increase in the number of cases locally.
Judge John Grady on Thursday released the third set of guidelines for the courts since the pandemic began, records show.
Starting Monday, the three courts at law will be on-site at the Galveston County Justice Center, 600 59th St., on a rotating basis, officials said. Only one court judge and staff will be available each day to handle emergency in-person matters.
That judge also will handle the day’s misdemeanor jail docket, officials said.
Attorneys and defendants in misdemeanor cases will not be required to attend docket calls or hearings in person unless notified by the specific court, officials said.
And, in keeping with the Texas Supreme Court, the courts will not hold jury trials before Sept. 1, officials said.
Court personnel for the courts not on-site each day will continue communicating and working with people via email regarding new filings and requests, officials said.
