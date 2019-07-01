BACLIFF
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset on Monday identified the three deputies who fired their weapons at a man during a standoff in Bacliff on Friday evening.
Zachary Ryan Hoppe, 40, of Bacliff, was killed after a hours-long standoff with the sheriff’s deputies in the 4400 block of Sixth Street in Bacliff.
After the shooting, the three deputies were placed on administrative duty and turned their sidearms over to investigators from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Trochesset said Monday.
Lt. Kelly Freeman, Sgt. Seth Rowlands and Deputy Jacob Manuel will all be on administrative duty at least until they are debriefed about the shooting, Trochesset said. They could be allowed to return to their normal roles after the debriefing, which could come as soon as Tuesday, Trochesset said.
The deputies shot Hoppe when he confronted them with a shotgun after the standoff, the sheriff’s office said Friday.
The standoff started after a group of bounty hunters had called for law enforcement assistance while trying to take Hoppe, who was wanted on three felony warrants, into custody, Trochesset said.
The bounty hunters called deputies after learning Hoppe was armed and had barricaded himself inside a house, according the sheriff’s office.
It’s not yet known which of the men fired the shot that killed Hoppe, Trochesset said.
The deputies were not wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, Trochesset said. The department has owned dozens of cameras since at least 2015, but has not equipped deputies with them because the county doesn’t have the equipment to properly store and preserve data from the cameras, Trochesset said.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, while the sheriff’s office is conducting its own use-of-force review, Trochesset said.
