DICKINSON
The man who died Thursday after his car drove into Dickinson Bayou was Robert Topfer, 77, officials said Friday.
Topfer, of Dickinson, drowned after the car went into the water near the Dickinson Bayou Boat Ramp, in the 5000 block of state Highway 3, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
The car went head-on into the bayou about 5:15 p.m., police said. Topfer's body was still inside about 8 p.m. when the car was recovered, police said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
