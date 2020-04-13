CRYSTAL BEACH
Galveston County has reopened beaches on Bolivar Peninsula, officials announced Monday afternoon.
The county on Friday began prohibiting people from being on the 27 miles of beaches on the peninsula to limit crowds during the Easter holiday weekend.
The closures, which applied to residents and visitors, originally were planned to last a week and end on Friday.
The county, however, on Monday afternoon announced it would end the closures early and reopen all of the Bolivar Peninsula beaches immediately.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he intended for the beaches to remain open for the foreseeable future, but he left open the possibility that the county could reverse course again if crowds on the peninsula get out of hand.
“If people do as we ask, it will stay this way,” Henry said. “If they start congregating, we’ll go back to closing it.”
Henry said it would be “too confusing” for the county to attempt closing beaches on specific dates, such as on weekends, and that his preference was to keep the beaches open.
With the Easter holiday weekend over, Henry said the county’s next big concern about large crowds is the annual Jeep Weekend beach party scheduled to begin on March 16.
Sheriff’s and constable’s deputies would continue to patrol the peninsula and break up large gatherings of people on the beach, county spokesman Zach Davidson said.
The county threatened to fine people who violated its beach closure order $500. No one was fined for being on the beach during the holiday weekend, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The sheriff’s office warned 67 people about being on the beach, Trochesset said. Before the closure went into effect, Trochesset said people would be fined if they didn’t heed initial warnings to leave the beach.
The reopening order applies only to beaches on Bolivar Peninsula. Most beaches on Galveston Island are closed to pedestrians through April 30, except for the beach at Jamaica Beach, which has been closed to traffic, but not to pedestrians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.