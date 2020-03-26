Teachers are invited to apply for jobs via a virtual teacher job fair through April 4.
Sponsored by Clear Creek Independent School District, the fair will provide applicants the ability to share a personal glimpse into their interests and background, in addition to the standard resume and application submittals.
Interested applicants can apply online for current job openings for the 2020-21 school year at www.ccisd.net/jobfair.
— Angela Wilson
