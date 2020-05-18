The city of Galveston is accepting applications for three positions on the Galveston Park Board of Trustees.
Three positions on the park board become open when terms expire at the end of July.
Three of the trustees holding those positions are eligible for reappointment for another two-year term. However, incumbent trustees must reapply and interview again, along with any new applicants.
Interested candidates can apply at www.galvestontx.gov/servemycity.
June 5 is the deadline to apply. For more information, email citysec@galvestontx.gov or call 409-797-3510.
— Angela Wilson
