TEXAS CITY
A Monday morning fire that killed a woman in Texas City was still being investigated on Tuesday afternoon, but the city’s fire chief said officials believe the fire was set by accident.
Authorities had not identified the woman killed in the fire of a home in the 400 block of 26th Street by Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started about 8:30 a.m., Texas City Fire Chief David Zacherl said. Neighbors noticed smoke and flames and alerted the fire department, he said.
The fire was mostly out about 20 minutes after firefighters arrived, Zacherl said. Most of the house did not have sheet rock installed, which helped flames spread quickly, Zacherl said.
While they were fighting the fire, firefighters pulled the woman from the house. She was taken to Mainland Medical Center, where she died, Zacherl said.
Investigators believe the woman was squatting in the house, Zacherl said. They’re investigating whether the fire was started by a candle that the woman might have been using for lighting.
“We don’t believe it was intentional, we think it was accidental,” Zacherl said.
The woman’s name had not been released by the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office as of Tuesday afternoon.
