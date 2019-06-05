GALVESTON
Heavy rains Wednesday led to some minor street flooding and advisories for drivers to use caution.
Galveston County has been under a flash flood watch since early Wednesday morning, which meteorologists expect to lift by 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
Deep tropical moisture moving through the area brought heavy rains and isolated flooding to the regions, according to the service.
Heavy flood waters filled streets from 33rd to 37th streets at Church Street, 57th Street from Avenue Q to Saladia Street, 59th Street from Heards Lane to Avenue R, Harborside Drive from 14th Street to 17th Street and around the American National Insurance Building, One Moody Plaza, Galveston Police Department spokesman Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
There areas are impassable due to high water, he said.
The city suspended Island Transit fixed routes, dial-a-ride and tourist trolley bus services, according to city officials.
The weather service issued a coastal flood advisory, warning of strong rip currents, until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The service expects the chance of storms in the area to reduce Thursday afternoon, according to the service.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office reported high water from steady rains across much of the county, but had not been called out to any emergency situations or closed roads except the state Highway 96 frontage road in League City, which was closed be cause of high water.
