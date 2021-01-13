WASHINGTON — As the U.S. House of Representatives moved Wednesday to impeach him for a second time, President Donald Trump denounced violence and intimidation and called on supporters to keep the peace.
As impeachment proceedings played out at the heavily fortified U.S. Capitol, Trump warned his supporters from engaging in any further violence such as had occurred one week earlier, when rioters marching in his name descended on the Capitol to try to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Five died, more were injured and the Capitol building was vandalized in that now-infamous riot.
In his video, Trump denounced the Capitol attack as an incursion that “struck at the very heart of our republic.”
“I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said Wednesday in a video message.
He added that “no true supporter” of his “could ever endorse political violence.”
That message came as officials braced for unrest in Washington both during the impeachment proceeding and next week during Biden's inauguration and as state officials worried about the same in their capital cities.
The White House on Wednesday also issued a written statement from Trump calling for calm.
"In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be no violence, no lawbreaking and no vandalism of any kind," the president was quoted as saying in the statement." That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on all Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers."
A strong and clear condemnation of violence is something that Republican lawmakers have been urging the president to deliver since Jan. 6.
