West Nile virus has been confirmed in a mosquito sample collected in northwest Galveston County, the health district said Wednesday.
It was the first such confirmation this year of the virus, which can be transmitted to humans through a mosquito bite.
Galveston County Mosquito Control was notified of the positive result and has treated the area, the health district said.
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illnesses in the United States and can infect humans, birds, horses and some other animals, the health district said.
Although most people infected with West Nile virus suffer no symptoms, about 1 in every 150 experience severe conditions such as encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain, or meningitis, an inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Among the ways to battle West Nile is to battle mosquitos, health officials say.
“We’ve had a lot of rain in the past few weeks and that, coupled with the warmer weather, is resulting in an increase in mosquitoes,” said Randy Valcin, director of public health surveillance programs. “Mosquitoes can carry West Nile, Zika, Chikungunya and other diseases. The good news is there are things you can do to protect yourself and your family.”
At least weekly, residents should empty or remove standing water from items including trash cans, buckets, pool covers, tires, flowerpots and children’s toys, the district said.
Residents also should change water in pet bowls daily and keep gutters clear of standing water.
“It doesn’t take much water — it can be just a tablespoon — for mosquitoes to breed,” Valcin said. “If you have to store water, be sure to tightly cover the container so that mosquitoes can’t get inside.”
People should use an EPA-registered insect repellent with DEET and shouldn’t use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children younger than 3 years old, the health district recommended.
People should wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors, close doors and windows and use screens to keep mosquitoes out of their homes, the health district recommended.
