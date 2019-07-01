LEAGUE CITY
Police investigators followed a trail of security cameras to identify the truck and driver they allege struck and critically injured a teenager last week, according to a criminal complaint released Monday.
Phillip Antoine, 32, of Houston, was arrested Sunday and charged with failing to stop and render aid after an accident involving death, police said. He’s accused of driving a delivery truck that struck River Russell, 19, of League City, on June 24.
The police complaint released Monday accused Antoine of knowing that he hit something in the road while he was making sandwich deliveries and still failing to stop.
Russell had been riding a skateboard down FM 270 early in the morning when he was struck by the truck, police said. He was found alive, but unresponsive in a ditch and rushed to a nearby hospital. He died on June 26.
The morning he died, police put out a plea for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle suspected of hitting Russell. Later in the day, they released a photograph of the vehicle, a large light-colored box truck.
Police obtained images of the truck from a storage facility at 1440 FM 270, less than a mile where Russell was believed to have been hit. Police also had a different video from an apartment complex that showed Russell being struck by the truck, according to the complaint.
After identifying the truck, police detectives began calling local grocery stores about delivery trucks that had been out on the road that morning, according to the complaint.
On June 27, managers at the Kroger grocery store at 250 FM 270 called police and said they believed the truck that hit Russell had delivered to their store, according to the complaint.
The managers identified Antoine as the driver of the truck, according to the complaint. The truck had been delivering sandwiches and salads to the grocery store about 20 minutes before Russell was hit, according to the complaint.
Police contacted the two companies that own and operate the truck, and towed it to the League City Police Department.
The truck’s front bumper was damaged and its grill was cracked, according to the complaint.
Police also reviewed the onboard camera installed in the truck that simultaneously records the driver and the roadway, according to the complaint.
The video shows the truck striking Russell, and Antoine screaming at the impact, according to the complaint. The truck did not stop, according to the complaint.
Antoine was arrested Sunday and held on $85,000 bond, according to police records. He was still in custody at the county jail on Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
