Dozens of candidates ran for office this year's municipal election. Here's who won in local city council and school district races.
DICKINSON
Fred L. Linton defeated Jon Junemann for city council Position No. 6. Linton received 439 votes to Junemann's 204 votes. The men were running to replace Councilman William King III, who is running for Galveston County Judge in November's general election.
Jenna Simsen and Jessie Brantley ran unopposed for Council Positions No. 2 and No. 4. They replace council members Scott Shrader and Wally Deats.
FRIENDSWOOD
Incumbent Councilman Brent Erenwert defeated Meg Crowley for city council Position No. 6. Erenwert received 1,358 votes. Crowley received 843 votes.
Incumbent Councilman Robert Griffon was reelected to Position No. 4. He was unopposed.
TEXAS CITY ISD
Lori Carnes narrowly defeated incumbent Texas City ISD Trustee Bryan Thompson in the District 4 race. Carnes receive 272 votes to Thompson's 253 votes, according to complete but unofficial results.
CLEAR CREEK ISD
Two races for Clear Creek ISD were too close to call late Saturday night. The school district hadn't announced the results of mail-in ballots counts as of 11:30 p.m.
In the race for District 1, Misty Dawson led Jessica Cejka by just one vote. Dawson had 1,057 votes and Cejka had 1,056 votes, according to the district's website.
Incumbent Trustee Scott Bowen is also just short of avoiding a runoff election in at-large Position B.
Bowen had 49.93 percent of the votes cast in his race against Kyrsten Garcia and Carl Nunn. A small number of votes could put Bowen above the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff election.
KEMAH
Three incumbents won reelection to the council, and a fourth incumbent is in a tie, according to complete but unofficial results.
Council members Teresa Vazquez-Evans, Doug Meisinger and Isaac Saldana each won, receiving 51 percent and 54 percent of the vote.
They defeated Steve Murray, Shelia Thorne and Mike Stackable.
A fourth race ended in a tie. Incumbent Councilman Darren Broadus and challenger Jeff Thompson each received 215 votes. A resolution to the tie likely won't be announced until after votes are canvassed and a final count is certified.
TIKI ISLAND
Incumbent Aldermen Steve Cunningham and Hunter Neblett were reelected, and Garry Kaufman won a place on the board.
BAYOU VISTA
Paula Eshelman was elected the new mayor of Bayou Vista. She received 248 votes to defeat Nicole Pack, who received 48 votes, according to complete, but unofficial results.
Sam Bass defeated incumbent Alderman James L. Cook III. Bass received 149 votes to Cook's 114 votes.
Berkely Beard ran unopposed ran for the Position 1 seat unopposed.
A full list of election results will be printed in Tuesday's edition of The Daily News
