Expedition 67 NASA astronauts (left to right) Jessica Watkins, Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, (L-R, kneeling, center) are surrounded by spaceflight mission award recipients, flight directors and leadership, at Space Center Houston, near the Johnson Space Center, Houston. The international crew shared highlights from its recent 170-day International Space Station expedition, and joined Johnson Space Center Director, Vanessa Wyche, to recognize key contributors to their mission success in an award ceremony immediately following the free public event.
From left, NASA’s Jessica Watkins, Bob Hines and Kjell Lindgren, with Samantha Cristoforetti, answer audience questions during the recent welcome home and awards ceremony, the first public appearance for the Expedition 67 crew since landing in October.
Photo/James Blair, NASA-JSC
Space Center Houston recently hosted a welcome home event and a awards ceremony for four astronauts, lead mission flight directors and managers who were part of Expedition 67 on the International Space Station.
The event was a chance for the public to hear about the flight and mission to the space station, and hear personal experiences from the astronauts.
It was the crew's first public appearance since returning to Earth in October.
NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, discussed highlights of their mission to the International Space Station — the fourth commercial flight to the station.
The NASA SpaceX crew departed Earth in April on a Dragon spacecraft developed by SpaceX. Lindgren served as spacecraft commander, Hines as pilot and Watkins and Cristoforetti as mission specialists on the flight. While on the station, Lindgren, Hines, Watkins and Cristoforetti served as flight engineers.
The trip was the second to the space station for Lindgren and Cristoforetti. Lindgren has logged 311 days in space and Cristoforetti 369 total days. Cristoforetti holds the record for the longest uninterrupted spaceflight by a European astronaut.
The mission was a first for Hines and Watkins, who also had the distinction of being the first Black woman to serve on a long-duration space station mission.
The crew spent 170 days aboard the space station, traveled more than 72 million miles and completed more than 2,700 orbits of Earth.
The crew worked on scientific experiments and investigations including research on microgravity and its effects on the human immune system. Testing on a water-reclamation membrane was performed and the crew examined an alternative to concrete made from a material found in both lunar and Martian dust.
In total, the crew helped in conducting more than 250 experiments.
During the ceremony, crew members discussed their experiences and their paths into the space program.
Lindgren, a physician specializing in aerospace medicine, said his journey to become an astronaut started in the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he took an interest in biology. That interest led him into medicine.
“I recognized that this dream of becoming an astronaut is an incredibly rare thing,” Lindgren said. “I was able to marry that interest with human space flight.”
Hines recounted the different perspective being on the space station gave him.
“You are able to view the Earth as a system of systems,” he said. You realize how intricately connected all of those systems are.
"If you don’t take care of it, it doesn’t just affect your local area, that trickle-down effect goes on and can affect the rest of the planet.”
Watkins commented on the space station and what it represents to her.
“The ISS is an amazing testament to what we can do when we put our heads together and benefit from each other’s diversity of experience,” Watkins said.
During her time on the space station, Cristoforetti conducted a scheduled spacewalk. The Italian astronaut said she had a little extra time to take in an awe-inspiring view of the Earth.
“I had this opportunity of hanging out there and looking out and just seeing the world beneath me float by,” she said. “I am very grateful for that.”
All four astronauts received both the NASA Space Exploration Medal and the NASA Distinguished Service Medal for their mission efforts.
Expedition 67 lead flight directors Pooja Joshi Jesrani, Adi Boulos and commercial crew mission manager Scott Ede were also honored for their work on the mission and received medals at the awards ceremony.
