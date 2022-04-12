Strong winds down power lines across Galveston By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Apr 12, 2022 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTONThe National Weather Service in League City is reporting the potential for severe weather Tuesday and Wednesday morning with strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.Strong wind gusts blew into the area Tuesday morning.The CenterPoint Energy outage tracker is reporting several hundred residents between Campeche Cove and 45th Street in Galveston have lost power.Police have reported downed power lines at 57th Street and Nuemann Drive, 24th Street and Broadway and 30th Street and Sealy streets in Galveston, Sgt. Derek Gaspard said. A downed power pole also led to the evacuation of about three or four homes near 57th Street and Avenue Q because it was leaning into electrical wires, Chief Charles Olsen said. The strong winds were likely caused when a rain storm deteriorating, said Cameron Batiste, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. It's likely that was the only strong gust, though it's possible that another could sweep through the area, he said. Rain will likely continue through the evening, with the possibility of isolated tornadoes, he said. A cold front could bring through more rain Wednesday, Batiste said. This is a developing story. Check back later for more information. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 